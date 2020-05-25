KEYSER, W.Va. — The death of a 74-year-old man in Mineral County marks the first COVID-19-related fatality in that county, according to Monday's afternoon update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The Mineral County Health Department said the man had been under isolation and officials have worked to identify any potential contact he may have had with friends, family members and co-workers. There are 36 reported positive coronavirus cases in Mineral County.
"The Mineral County Health Department would like to express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends," the health department said Monday afternoon in a news release.
“On this Memorial Day, we remember the service of those veterans who have passed away, as well as the seventy-three West Virginians we have recently lost due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, West Virginia DHHR cabinet secretary.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Monday, according to a news release from the Allegany County Health Department.
Allegany County’s tally of confirmed positive cases remains at 170.
