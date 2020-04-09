UPDATE, 2:50 p.m.
Hampshire County health officials say a fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.
11:45 a.m.
ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Board of Health has scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon, hours after the county's fourth case of COVID-19 was confirmed.
In a news release, health officials said they wouldn’t release information about the patient, but were tracing the person’s previous contacts.
The county health department urged the public to make only essential trips and to “use necessary precautions when you do leave your home."
The Board of Health meeting will be livestreamed on the health department's Facebook page. It begins at 3 p.m.
