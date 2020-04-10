KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials said Friday evening that a fourth county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the county health department didn’t specify whether the person was male or female, provide their age or say if the person required hospitalization.
“Investigation of the person’s pervious contacts has been completed,” read the release. “All close contacts who are at exposure risk have been notified by the health department.”
Those contacts could include people who live in the same home, caregivers, people who have been within 6 feet of the person for more than 10 minutes or have been in direct contact with their secretions, according to health officials.
