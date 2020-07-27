KEYSER, W.Va. — COVID-19 cases in Mineral County continued to rise sharply Monday as health officials reported the county’s fourth virus-related death, an 84-year-old woman.
Since July 14, the county has added 30 new coronavirus cases, including 15 since Thursday, according to figures released by the Mineral County Health Department. The county total was 99 Monday evening, 22 of which were active.
Asked whether any of the new cases could be attributed to the county schools students who tested positive last week or other community spread, health department Administrator A. Jay Root replied, “What we have been seeing lately has been through community transmission and have connections with the younger groups that are not practicing social distancing or the use of masks.”
“If we cannot get the community to help with slowing the spread of this by the wearing of masks and social distancing, we are going to continue to see the jumps in the numbers,” he said.
Statewide, there were at least 6,054 cases as of Monday evening and 106 deaths. During his Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Jim Justice said the state’s 1,703 active cases were “a record for West Virginia today.”
