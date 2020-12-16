CUMBERLAND — After Allegany and Garrett Counties were left out of the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the state due to an apparent miscommunication, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot brought up the subject during Wednesday’s Board of Public Works virtual meeting.
It was announced that hospitals in Allegany and Garrett County would be receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine as part of phase 1A and the initial federal allocation of the state’s vaccine distribution program.
“I’ve received a lot of calls, texts and emails in the past several days expressing concern that despite Allegany and Garrett Counties having two of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the state, these counties will not receive any doses of the vaccine in the first round of distribution,” said Franchot. “They state that there was some type of miscalculation or calculation error with the numbers of front line staff being reported to the state, which ultimately led to these two Western Maryland counties not receiving the first shipment of vaccines.”
Allegany County reported a seven-day positivity rate of 15% and Garrett County reported a seven-day positivity rate of 16.7%.
A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health said the issue had been resolved and that every hospital in Maryland will receive vaccines from the initial federal allocation, including UPMC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Hospital.
“UPMC Western Maryland has been informed we will receive an initial 500 doses shortly after the Moderna vaccine is approved. We are working on a distribution plan to begin vaccinating our frontline health care workers as soon as we receive these first doses from the state,” said Barry Ronan, UPMC Western Maryland president. “UPMC has a capable team coordinating the logistics of vaccine receiving, storage, distribution, and immunization. We are highly proficient at these processes, particularly given our annual influenza vaccination program. For COVID-19, we are ready.”
Garrett Regional Medical will receive 100 shots of the Moderna vaccine.
“Apparently, with Moderna’s version requiring an extra week between the two necessary doses of the vaccine is the difference between Western Maryland getting the first hospital staff fully vaccinated as early as Jan. 4; instead, it’s going to be (like) Jan. 18,” said Franchot.
Webster Ye, from the Maryland Department of Health, clarified that every hospital in every region of the state will receive vaccines from Maryland’s initial federal allocation of 155,000 doses.
These early vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require recipients to get two shots total, a couple of weeks apart. The initial 155,000 doses do not include the second shot, which are currently being held by manufacturers.
“Every nursing home staff and resident, about 60,000 individuals, will receive their first shot in the coming weeks through the federal long term care facility partnership with CVS and Walgreens,” said Ye.
Maryland put in it’s requests for pre-position of the Moderna vaccine last Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan went a step further and said, “every single hospital, every single nursing home — all of them are being treated exactly the same way,” but also cautioning that it’s a process and it will take time.
“Not everybody is going to get everything they need because they simply don’t have the availability yet,” said Hogan. “We have 875,000 in the first phase, 350,000 in phase 1A and then another 500,000 in 1B, and we don’t know at this point when we will get the rest because they only tell us tomorrow, what we get next week, and next Friday, what we get the week ahead. The Hospital Association (is) working with all the hospitals. They themselves are deciding who in their hospital is a top priority. They will decide who gets the next batch, and the next batch, and the next batch, which will be coming weekly, for many months to come.”
