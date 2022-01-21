CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department will distribute free adult-size KN95 masks to the public beginning Monday.
Supplies are limited to one box per person and can be picked up at ACHD, 12501 Willowbrook Road, and any Allegany County Library branch.
The masks will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, available while supplies last, and cannot be reserved.
“We are asking members of the public to respect the one-box limit per adult, so that we can get masks to as many Allegany County residents as possible,” ACHD Spokesperson Brenda Caldwell said via press release Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends N95 and KN95 masks over cloth or disposable surgical masks.
“Well-fitting respirators, without any gaps along the edges or around the nose, offer the highest level of protection from COVID-19 and other contagions,” the release stated.
“While the statewide statistics for COVID cases has started to decline, those numbers have gone up in Allegany County,” it stated.
State, local cases
The Maryland Department of Health Friday reported 4,736 new COVID-19 cases, 67 additional deaths and 237 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 17.14% statewide, 28.46% in Allegany County, 21.65% in Garrett County and 28.17% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 106.58 statewide, 179.67 in Allegany County, 94.91 in Garrett County and 136.93 in Washington County.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for ages 18 and older will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. Register at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6012927169.
At the same time and place, first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older; and first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older will be available without an appointment.
A Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 will be held at ACHD from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 by appointment only. Register at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/7251910065.
For more, call 240-650-3999.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
Local COVID-19 testing
ACHD offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Results typically come back within 48 hours.
Free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available by mail and can be ordered at http://www.covidtests.gov/.
ACPS cases, quarantines
From Jan. 14- to 20, Mountain Ridge, Allegany, and Fort Hill high schools each met the definition of a COVID-19 cohort outbreak, which means “three or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/teachers/staff in a specified group with onsets (or, if asymptomatic, collection dates) within a 14-day period, and who are epidemiologically linked in the school setting, but not household contacts,” according to coronavirus.maryland.gov.
“ACPS had 32 staff members and 135 students reported as positive for COVID-19 during this time,” the school system said via press release Friday. “ACPS had 12 staff members quarantined as a close contact (and) 164 students were reported as close contacts to a positive person and required to quarantine. This includes all staff and students reported as close contacts, whether the close contact occurred in the home, community, or school.”
