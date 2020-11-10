CUMBERLAND — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Wednesday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
According to the Maryland Department of Health Tuesday, Allegany County once again had the highest daily COVID-19 positivity case rate in Maryland at 8.65%, compared to the statewide average of 5.24%.
As of Tuesday, Allegany County’s case rate had climbed to 66.54 cases per 100,000 people, which is also the highest rate in the state. By comparison, Maryland’s statewide average case rate is 19.79 per 100,000.
Testing will occur at the new site, 11400 Moss Ave., on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and no out-of-pocket cost, appointments or doctors’ orders will be required.
“The Allegany County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site will provide residents of Allegany County and our neighboring counties with a safe, comfortable place to get free tests,” Jenelle Mayer, Allegany County’s health officer, said via press release. “As testing has become more important than ever, so too has the importance of accessible options for those needing tests. We are thankful to have this convenient new site to serve our area.”
The new testing schedule at the fairgrounds replaces the kids-only drive-up clinic, which has been operating for the past few weeks in the fairgrounds multipurpose building.
The new drive-thru clinic is open to children and adults.
“This new testing site is a great addition to locations currently available in Garrett County,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via press release. “We appreciate the partnership between the Maryland Department of Health and Allegany County Health Department to make this testing site available to anyone in the region.”
To find more locations in Garrett County, visit https://garretthealth.org/.
Patients visiting the Allegany County site will remain in their cars throughout the testing process.
There are currently more than 225 testing sites located across the state.
“By partnering with the Allegany County Health Department to establish a new testing site, we are able to increase local testing capacity at a time when the need is high,” MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall said via the release. “With COVID-19 case and positivity rates ticking up in the region and across the state, it is critical for all Marylanders who need a test to be diligent about getting a test. Knowledge is a powerful tool, and testing provides the knowledge that we need to help contain the spread of the virus.”
On Tuesday, MDH reported 1,338 new COVID-19 cases, 54 hospitalizations and 12 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.
MDH urges all Marylanders who need a test to get a test, including symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, people that suspect they've been exposed to the disease, individuals at risk of exposure including workers in frequent contact with the public in health care, emergency services, food and grocery, retail or manufacturing, public transportation, educational, and other congregate settings; individuals that have been in large gatherings; and people that have traveled recently.
