CUMBERLAND — An employee of Mountain City Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Frostburg has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Allegany County Health Department.
Saturday's case marks the third Allegany County nursing home to report COVID-19.
Sterling Care Frostburg Village also has several reported cases among residents and staff and more than 100 residents and employees at Cumberland Healthcare Center have tested positive for the disease.
The total number of positive cases in the county now stands at 167, the health department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.