FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 3,242 tests conducted March 22-28.
The positivity rate, .59%, is the highest the university has reported during the spring semester began, and the case count is the most reported at one time since November. The university reported four new cases last week and two the week before.
"While our positivity rate remained below 1% for the week, there has been an increase in positive cases cross the region and the state," the university said in a release.
According to Johns Hopkins Daily Testing Trends, the positivity rate for the nation over the same period was 4.47%. The positivity rate in Maryland over that time was 3.64%.
