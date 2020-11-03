FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported Tuesday 60 new COVID-19 cases from 640 tests conducted between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31.
As part of the university administered testing, which includes people without symptoms and those with them who were tested at Brady Health Center, FSU conducted 590 tests, with 37 coming back positive — a positivity rate of 6.27%.
There were 50 self-reported tests uploaded to the university’s test portal during the two-week span, of which 23 were positive tests.
The aggregate positivity rate for tests conducted between Oct. 18-31 was 9.38%. During the same two-week period, according to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average positive test rate nationally was 5.72%. The positivity rate of FSU administered tests fell last week to 3.48%.
“The number of active cases is down to 26 from 32,” said Liz Medcalf, FSU’s director of News & Media Relations. It was the sudden sharp rise which caused the university to go temporarily online.
FSU plans to resume its blended classes Thursday at 8 a.m. Around 70% of the university’s classes are blended, while the other 30% are online.
The last day of classes is Nov. 18. With no athletics testing occurring, the university decided to add another round of surveillance testing for Wednesday, said Medcalf.
Since the semester began, FSU has conducted more than 9,200 COVID-19 tests.
