FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported 73 new COVID-19 cases out of 528 tests conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14, for a positivity rate of 13.83%, officials said Tuesday.
Of the 457 tests that were administered by the university, 34 were positive, for a 7.44% positivity rate.
The 528 total tests included the university-administered and self-reported test results. From the 71 self-reported tests uploaded to the university's portal, 39 were positive and 32 were negative.
The university administered another round of surveillance testing the week of Nov. 1. It currently has three people in isolation or quarantine at the off-campus hotel it rented.
There are 13 cases considered still contagious based on the CDC's guidelines, down from 45 last week. FSU's seven-day positivity rate, from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, is 5.65%.
During the two-week period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14, according to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average positive test rate nationally was 7.95%.
AFSCME Council 3, the largest union of Maryland State employees, caravanned across the state Tuesday, holding demonstrations to raise awareness for working conditions it's members have faced during the second wave of COVID-19. The union held a candlelight vigil at the Frostburg State University Performing Arts Center last night.
AFSCME members working at FSU would like to see the university's administration do more for their safety and would like more transparency, said Cody Parsons, an AFSCME member who works on campus and recently came back to work after testing positive for COVID-19.
"We're trying to get more focus on frontline workers here at FSU," Parsons said.
Garrett College moves online
On Monday, officials from Garrett College announced all credit classes would be moving online as of Tuesday and that intercollegiate athletics would also be shutting down.
The decision was made in alignment with the college's COVID-19 plan, where based on new case metrics in the county — 91 new cases since Friday, a seven-day, rolling 14.2% positivity rate and an increase in self-reported cases — they would shut down.
Residence halls are, for the time being, set to remain open though Nov. 24. The offices in McHenry will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Although the college is advising visitors to schedule appointments in advance.
The Career Technology Training Center in Accident, Northern Outreach Center in Grantsville and Southern Outreach Center in Oakland will continue operating at variable hours. The Community Aquatic and Recreating Complex will continue to operate with the schedule is has, but is subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.