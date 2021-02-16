FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported just one new COVID-19 case Tuesday from 3,124 tests conducted Feb. 8-14. The positivity rate was 0.03%.
According to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the national average positivity rate was 6.17% over the same period. The average positivity rate in the state during that time was 3.64%.
The positivity rate on campus has trended downward since the beginning of the month, from 0.52% Jan. 25-31.
"I have been encouraged by the response to the expanded COVID testing protocol," said Ronald Nowaczyk, FSU president, in an address to the university community Feb. 10. "Our testing process has been running smoothly, with much credit due to those involved in organizing it. For this plan to be successful and support our semester in the format that we have now, ongoing participation is critical."
The university has been testing all eligible students, faculty and staff twice a week.
