FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University announced a change in COVID-19 testing protocol Tuesday and reported nine new virus cases out of 1,727 tests conducted between Jan. 25 and 31.
For those tests, the positivity rate was 0.52%. Over the same seven-day period, according to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average national positivity rate was 8.64%. The positivity rate in Maryland was 4.96%.
The university said in a release that the "testing protocol has been expanded so that all eligible students and employees will now test twice every week."
The change came after FSU's ability to test increased as a result of the university's testing program being more efficient and it working with other state universities and the University System of Maryland.
Exempt students, faculty and staff represent those teleworking or teaching fully online; students with classes fully online and living off campus; student-athletes being tested through the athletics program; those who previously tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days; and those who are completely vaccinated for COVID-19.
Tests are being conducted on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Non-symptomatic testing is done at the Lane University Center. Symptomatic testing is being done at the Brady Health Center.
"With the announcement by (the Maryland Higher Education Commission) that universities are included in Phase 1B of vaccine rollout, we are establishing a group to develop our campus process and priorities. If you are following the news, you are aware that supply is not meeting demand and that the rollout is uneven across and within states," said Ronald Nowaczyk, FSU president. "I don’t see us getting the vaccine anytime in the immediate future, but I want us to be prepared once we do get it."
