FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University announced Wednesday it would move all classes to virtual instruction for the rest of the semester, starting Thursday. The decision comes about a week after school officials allowed blended classes to resume after a temporary shutdown due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Given the governor’s office revised guidance from yesterday and recommendations from the Pandemic Recovery Team and the University System of Maryland, I have made the decision that Frostburg State University will move all classes, including finals, to online instruction for the rest of the semester,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a release sent to the campus community.
Students will be allowed to withdraw from classes as late as the last day of classes and avoid a failing grade. The residence halls will remain open for students already on campus who decide to remain for the rest of the semester.
Food services on FSU’s campus have been switched to grab-and-go options. Fitness centers around the campus have been closed for the rest of the semester.
