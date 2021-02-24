FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported no new cases of COVID-19 on campus after 2,791 tests were conducted Feb. 15-21.
It marks the first time this semester that the university had no new cases in its weekly testing pool.
"We were pleased to see the low positivity rates for the last couple of weeks and that the region, as well, has continued to show improvement since its spike last year," said Ronald Nowaczyk. "But we still have a ways to go in this pandemic, and we recognize that we still need to be vigilant. We will continue to emphasize the recommended healthy practices and follow the guidelines of our health department and the state."
According to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the national average positivity rate was 5.1% over the period between Feb. 15-21. The positivity rate in Maryland was 2.9% over that period.
