FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University has suspended in-person instruction until at least Nov. 4, a response to rising COVID-19 cases in the region as well as increases in symptomatic cases monitored by the campus health center.
In a news release issued Thursday evening, the university said access to Cordts Physical Education Center activity areas would be suspended but residence halls would remain open and food service would be available.
COVID cases in the region have risen steadily since early October.
In Allegany County, more than 250 cases have been reported by health officials since the beginning of the month, including 50 on Wednesday.
“To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, please continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are not feeling well,” read a news release from the Allegany County Health Department.
The university said additional information would be shared when it becomes available, and updates would be posted at www.frostburg.edu/fall2020.
