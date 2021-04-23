FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University and other University System of Maryland schools will require students, faculty and staff who will be on campuses in the fall be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“If we examine the data — and there is an extraordinary accumulation of data — we see that the risk of vaccines is very low, whereas the risk of COVID is very high,” University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman said in a statement Friday. “And that risk is increasingly falling on young people. This is no longer a disease for the old. The data on the new COVID cases in Maryland show that 40 percent are patients under 40 years old.”
Exemptions will be granted for medical or religious reasons, according to the university system’s statement.
At Frostburg State, increased COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last month. Since the week of March 22, the school has reported 19, 20, 30 and, for the week of April 12-18, 24 new cases.
Despite fewer cases coming from the most recent report, less tests were conducted compared to prior weeks, and the positivity rate was .99%, the highest of the spring semester.
In a statement this week, the university said the testing numbers were the result of more people on campus being fully vaccinated, and testing numbers would continue to drop as the semester progresses. More than 37,000 tests have been administered so far during the semester.
“Much has to be done to help make this work here at FSU, and it is the right thing to do to help us get back fully to the environment we want,” FSU President Ron Nowaczyk said of the vaccination policy. “This is a strong step toward ensuring the health and safety of our entire campus and our community moving forward.”
More than 1,200 FSU students and employees have reported receiving a first dose, second dose or single dose of a COVID vaccine, and 940 have reported being fully vaccinated, according to the university.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.