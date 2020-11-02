FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will resume in-person classes on Thursday after temporarily stopping them last week because of a rise in coronavirus cases.
The Cordts P.E. Center and Lane University Center activity areas will also reopen.
The university said in a Monday news release that after a review of case data, the uptick stemmed from clusters of socially intertwined individuals and was not campus-wide.
“Our positivity rate of FSU-administered tests for last week (3.48% for the week) remains lower in comparison to our local community,” read the release.
The university said about 70% of classes feature a mix of online and in-person participation while the remaining 30% are entirely online.
Another round of surveillance testing will be held Wednesday and bi-weekly testing data will be reported Tuesday, school officials said.
