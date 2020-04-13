CUMBERLAND — It’s not business as usual for local funeral homes as they continue to do their duty while trying to abide by safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the nature of the business, the service must go on; however, guidances like less than 10 people at a gathering have made for some truly hard and unfortunate decisions for the community they are serving.
“The most difficult portion for a lot of families is the 10-person mandate,” Rob Adams of Adams Family Funeral Home in Cumberland said. “It’s making things difficult just because a lot of times immediate family is more than 10 people.
“My wife’s grandmother just died and the great grandkids couldn’t come to the funeral service with the grandkids because the two children and the seven grandchildren and the minister made 10.”
Adams said what he’s heard from families are that the rules are unfair, but most are understanding.
“... you live 85 years and you have a big family, a lot of friends and nine people can come,” he said. “It makes it challenging on the families as much as anybody else.”
The mandate has made Adams Family Funeral Home adjust how it handles viewings and has made most people decide to list them as private rather than public.
Adams said families are simplifying services and “hopefully have some kind of celebration later in the year.”
Alan Sowers said the Sowers Funeral Home in Frostburg is taking social distancing seriously by doing private services and trying to do more business over the phone. Some things, however, have to be done in person, he said.
“When someone dies of the virus or not of the virus, we would pick them up,” he said. “Obviously, if they’re going to be viewed (or) embalmed, we would do that kind of thing. If they’re going to be cremated, we would take them to be cremated.
“Everything has to be private and has to be kept small; you can’t have a lot of people around. Mostly families is what we are dealing with — others are going to decide to have a memorial service or do something at a later date, when things are allowed to happen,” Sowers said.
As an essential business, Sowers said the funeral home will continue to take precautions that mitigate risk, like using gloves and masks and limiting exposure on pick ups and in the office.
“Bodies can’t lay at the house or nursing home for weeks or months on end and wait to find out what’s going to go on. That’s something we have to do,” Adams said. “You just take precautions and go from there.”
The pandemic has pushed funeral homes toward innovation, too, said Matt Scarpelli of Scarpelli Funeral Home in Cumberland. Oddly enough, he said, unlike past winters, where he only had to make sure the funeral home had salt and a working plow truck, he spent this year doing an inventory of its personal protective equipment.
“It’s been helping us with moving forward with some innovation in our industry. We were dragging our feet setting up doing live streaming of services and now we’re moving forward with that, getting more comfortable with it and we’ll probably continue to do it after the pandemic calms,” Scarpelli said. “We’re getting arrangements worked on virtually. The bad part is that these families, they’re isolated from their loved ones while they’re passing away and the people can’t come together for closure. I feel horrible for them for that.”
