Garrett College extending spring break

MCHENRY — Garrett College is extending its spring break through March 29, then will transition to online course delivery as part of a coronavirus strategy announced by college officials.
Spring break, which was to begin March 16 and conclude March 22, has been extended for a week to allow the school's faculty to prepare for the move.
Courses with field components — such as Natural Resources & Wildlife Technology, Adventure Sports and Addictions Counseling — will be allowed to continue those field components after the extended spring break, according to a news release issued by the college.
“COVID-19 has now officially been designated a pandemic by the World Health Organization,” said Dr. Richard Midcap, Garrett College’s president, in announcing the decision. “The situation presents a wide range of challenges for our society, including higher education.
“Garrett College’s highest priority — and its guiding principle in making coronavirus-related decisions — is the health and safety of our faculty, staff, students and community,” Midcap said.
Beginning March 30, the college will shift credit class instruction to an online format.
“During spring break, students will receive instructions via their official Garrett College email from their faculty on how to access instruction remotely following spring break," said Dr. Qing Yuan, dean of Academic Affairs.
Residential students may return to the residence halls March 29, even though courses are to be offered online, according to Dean of Student Affairs JR Kerns.
“If a student decides to return, they must notify Residence Life staff prior to their return,” Kerns said. “We have informed students living in a residence hall that if they would like to remain through spring break and beyond, they should contact Rich Schofield, our director of student development.”
Midcap said the college will “remain open and operational.”
“Additional information will be sent to faculty and staff within the next few days. Reducing in-person meetings and making use of social distancing is encouraged,” he said. “We are also asking that community members who wish to come to campus self-monitor their physical health and only come to campus if healthy.”
The college also announced that all college events, as well as events that were to be held at the college with more than 50 participants will be canceled through May 3. The college will make every effort to work with event organizers to schedule their events at a later date, Midcap said.
Non-credit classes through Continuing Education and Workforce Development will continue as scheduled, but are bound by the 50-participant limit.
The Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex also will continue to operate on a regular schedule, but staff will enforce the 50-person limit on events.
The college’s emergency notification service will be utilized for significant operational changes, in addition to other means of communication. To enroll in text "Join GCCAlerts" to 30980.
