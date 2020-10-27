OAKLAND — Garrett County health officials on Tuesday reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the county’s cumulative total to 156.
The county health department had last reported case information Thursday. Health officials said contact tracers have been contacting new positive cases, as well as checking back with those who remain in isolation because of a positive diagnosis.
With each new positive case, the contact tracers interview the affected person to determine close contacts and then call each of those contacts to advise them of their exposure and direct them to quarantine for a 14-day period, according to health officials.
“It is important to remember that if you test positive you will have a 10 day period of isolation,” said Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties. “And, in order to return to work or school, you must also go at least 24 hours with no fever and no fever-reducing medication. Your other symptoms of COVID-19 also need to be improving. A subsequent negative test does not release you from your isolation period any earlier.”
The latest cases include two males and one female 10-19 years old; three men and three females in their 20s; three men and one woman in their 30s; five men and four women in their 40s; four men and nine women in their 50s; two men and one woman in their 70s; and one woman in her 90s.
Health officials said case numbers would be updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Other information on the health department website, garretthealth.org, will continue to be updated daily.
