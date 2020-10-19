OAKLAND — Garrett County health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, pushing the county's cumulative total past 100.
The new positive COVID-19 cases are all females, with one each in their teens, 20s, 40s, 60s and 70s, and three in their 50s, according to the county health department. All of the individuals were advised to isolate at home or to seek immediate medical attention based on their signs and symptoms, health officials said.
The county has added 20 cases since Oct. 13; the new cases put the total at 103.
“Contact tracing continues to reveal that the current surge in cases in Garrett County is primarily being spread through family, friends and social gatherings,” said county Health Officer Bob Stephens said Friday. “As the restrictions have been relaxed, it is more important than ever that community members be compliant with social distancing and face covering practices to prevent the spread of COVID, and reduce the chance that restrictions may need to be reimposed.”
“If we as a community want our businesses, schools and churches to remain open, we need to renew our efforts to keep Garrett County safe and healthy," Stephens said.
