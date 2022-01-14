EASTON, Md. — Garrett Regional Medical Center is among six new hospital-based COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland.
The new sites are expected to open by the end of next week, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday during a press conference at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton.
In addition to the GRMC and Easton sites, hospital-based testing facilities include TidalHealth, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Howard County General Hospital, and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
The new locations will be open seven days a week to help keep the state's already strained emergency rooms and hospitals from getting overrun with people trying to get a COVID-19 test.
"Maryland has now completed more than 17 million COVID-19 tests," Hogan said. "We're administering an average of 63,000 tests every single day, which is one of the highest testing rates in America."
Last week, the state opened 10 new COVID-19 testing sites, eight of which are operational, with the remaining two to open Friday.
Hogan also talked of "redoubling efforts" to protect nursing homes residents.
Nearly 70% of Maryland nursing homes are reporting positive COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.
"While we want people to continue to be able to visit their loved ones, we will do everything in our power to ensure that they can do so safely," Hogan said.
"The Maryland Department of Health is issuing an order today which requires all staff, volunteers and vendors who are regularly in the facility regardless of their vaccination status to be tested twice a week, whenever community transmission is high," he said. "In addition, all visitors will need to provide proof of a negative test or to be tested at the facility with a rapid test prior to entering."
The order will go into effect next week, and the state will work with nursing homes to ensure all necessary testing resources are available for free, Hogan said.
He also said the Maryland National Guard in the coming days will distribute remdesivir, "which is one of the therapeutic treatments ... effective against the omicron variant" to institutional pharmacies that directly serve nursing homes.
"We know that omicron is four to five times more transmissible than delta and other previous variants of the virus," Hogan said. "It is now the dominant strain in Maryland."
The latest data shows more than 95% of the state's most recent COVID-19 cases are the omicron variant.
Beginning next week, the state will distribute 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks across Maryland to organizations including local health departments, nursing homes and state-run testing sites.
"Next to getting boosted (and) vaccinated ... wearing a mask is one of the best mitigation strategies that we have," Hogan said.
Hospitals react
Kendra Thayer, GRMC's chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, said the new testing facility on its grounds will help ease the emergency department's volume, and be helpful to staff members.
GRMC became a testing site via the state's National Guard program, which is supplying personnel to operate the site, she said.
GRMC was treating seven COVID-19 patients Thursday, at which time the ICU was full, and seven medical/surgical beds were available.
According to Thayer, the average stay for a COVID-19 patient at GRMC is 14 to 16 days, and the hospital is offering monoclonal infusions.
When asked for comments about the state's latest hospital-based testing sites, UPMC Western Maryland officials provided the following statement:
"Recognizing our own testing capabilities, we advised the state that resources could be utilized at more suitable locations throughout the community. We remain in communication with the state and Allegany County Health Department on the topic of testing and continue to support the initiatives from public safety officials. UPMC also offers COVID-19 testing at locations throughout our communities, including UPMC Western Maryland urgent care locations."
They also said the UPMC emergency department "is not the place to get a COVID-19 test, unless you are experiencing breathing problems or other severe symptoms. Test results do not come back more quickly by going to the emergency department."
COVID cases
MDH on Thursday reported 10,587 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths and 34 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 25.45% statewide, 27.77% in Allegany County, 20.58% in Garrett County and 31.49% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 195.76 statewide, 233.35 in Allegany County, 142.62 in Garrett County, and 195.94 in Washington County.
COVID vaccinations
A Moderna Booster Clinic for ages 18 and older will be held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave., by appointment only. Register online by clinic date at the following links:
Jan. 19: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. http://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6091129297
Jan. 26: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6012927169
First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older, first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older, and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older are available on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The Allegany County Health Department, 12501 Willowbrook Road, will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 by appointment only. Register online by clinic date at the following link:
January 26: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/7251910065
For registration help, county residents can call 240-650-3999.
For Garrett County residents, visit garretthealth.org to learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Garrett County Health Department continues to provide testing by appointment Monday through Friday at 1025 Memorial Drive in Oakland.
A link to schedule a test is available at garretthealth.org.
No testing will be conducted Jan. 17 due to the state holiday.
Self reporting
A portal is available for Maryland residents to report a positive result from a COVID-19 at-home test.
“Access to the new self-report portal gives Marylanders another way to assist the state in tracking the local prevalence of COVID-19,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via press release Thursday. “This additional data will assist health officials in making more informed decisions on measures to protect the public.”
A cell phone is needed for registration, and the system is designed to accept only positive results within the last 10 days.
Learn more at covidlink.maryland.gov/selfreport.
Quarantine guidelines
Allegany County Public Schools updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Maryland Department of Health.
Any person positive for COVID-19 who has completed five full days of isolation, and has improved symptoms by Jan. 19, may return to school on that date.
Improved symptoms include no fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, no vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours, and no active cough.
“Those returning after five days must wear a well-fitting mask that, during the next five days, can be removed only to eat,” ACPS said via press release. “Those students participating in sports, band, or other activities where their mask must be removed will be unable to participate in those activities for an additional five days. Individuals who still have symptoms will continue to isolate until symptoms have improved.”
Learn more at acpsmd.org.
