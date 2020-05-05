OAKLAND — Garrett County health officials on Tuesday confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19, the first in nearly a month.
A news release issued by the Garrett County Health Department said the woman is in her 20s and employed at an Allegany County facility with a known outbreak. She is isolating at home.
Health officials also said Tuesday that 286 tests for the new coronavirus had been administered in the county, with 249 negative results.
The county's fourth case was reported on April 6.
