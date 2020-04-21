OAKLAND — The governor’s statewide order to wear cloth face coverings has resulted in people across Garrett County making homemade face coverings or masks for themselves, their family and friends and even for hospital staff.
Staff at medical facilities can use the homemade masks as a secondary barrier to make medical grade masks last longer. The secondary face coverings can be worn directly over personal protective equipment and can be changed often, cleaned and sanitized to be reused, or used as a last resort.
For those who want to volunteer to make secondary barriers specifically designed for medical facilities, or to donate supplies, visit www.garretthealth.org/community and click on Masks.
“The outpouring of support and willingness to help has been incredible,” said Garrett County Administrator Kevin Null. “Garrett County has, once again, shown support for the community by going above and beyond.”
Groups and individuals who would like to donate a supply of homemade masks can drop them off at the Accident, Grantsville, Loch Lynn, Mountain Lake Park and Oakland town halls during regular business hours. Each building will have a container for donations and the materials will be picked up periodically.
Covering your face when in retail and food service locations is mandatory across Maryland. The measure has been deemed necessary to slow the overall spread of COVID-19. Visit bit.ly/diy-masks to view several suggested ways to make a face covering and learn how to wear it and take care of it.
The public is asked to show support for the safety of the Garrett County community by wearing a face covering, snapping a selfie and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #CoverGC.
