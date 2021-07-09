CUMBERLAND — Following a month when every Marylander who died from COVID-19 was unvaccinated, Allegany County health officials are urging residents to “get the jab”
The 130 residents who died statewide in June were unvaccinated, the Maryland Department of Health said this week.
“COVID vaccines are free, safe and highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” Brenda Caldwell, a health department spokeswoman, said in a Friday statement.
With the new delta strain of the COVID virus, which is spreading rapidly around the world and now accounts for most new U.S. infections, the unvaccinated are at “significant risk for serious illness,” Caldwell said.
“Now is not the time to be complacent about protecting yourself and your loved ones,” she said.
At least 26,876 county residents (32.8% of population) have received a first dose of a two-dose vaccine, health officials reported Friday, with 25,066 (35.6%) fully vaccinated. Another 3,040 (4.3%) residents have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
July 13, 1-4 p.m., and July 14, 9 a.m.-noon, Allegany County Health Department’s Willowbrook Office Complex, Ground Floor Community Room, 12501 Willowbrook Road. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to those 18 and older.
July 14, 9 a.m. to noon, Potomac Fire Company No. 2, 61 Main St., Westernport, second doses of Moderna will be administered and Johnson & Johnson will also be available.
There have been 7,062 COVID-19 cases in Allegany County and 212 deaths related to the virus or its complications. The county positivity rate Friday was .82%.
