Gov. Larry Hogan 8-18-21

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's hospital and nursing home employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

If unable, they will be required to submit to regular ongoing COVID-19 screening and testing, he said.

All hospital and nursing home employees are required to get their first vaccine no later than Sept. 1, Hogan said.

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News.

