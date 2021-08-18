ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's hospital and nursing home employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.
If unable, they will be required to submit to regular ongoing COVID-19 screening and testing, he said.
All hospital and nursing home employees are required to get their first vaccine no later than Sept. 1, Hogan said.
Check back at times-news.com as we update this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.