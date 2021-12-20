ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
"This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19," he said via Twitter Monday. "I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment."
According to the Associated Press, Hogan said Sunday on “Fox News Sunday” that he is not planning to issue any new lockdown orders despite his concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations in Maryland have risen by about 150% over the past two weeks, he said. The Republican governor said the state is trying to provide more support for hospitals and pushing to get more residents vaccinated amid the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The state’s health department reported Sunday that 1,345 people were hospitalized, more than twice as many people who were hospitalized a month earlier. But the state has not reported data for coronavirus cases or deaths since early December, when a cyberattack hit its health department.
