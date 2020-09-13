PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Grant County health officials said Sunday evening that an eighth county resident has died from COVID-19 complications.
The death of the 78-year-old man was the second COVID-19 death reported by the county in two days. On Friday, health officials reported the death of a 79-year-old man who had been hospitalized.
The county has 145 cases of COVID-19. Three of the cases are active and those infected were recovering at home.
Health officials said Saturday that an outbreak at the Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center had been resolved after no residents or staff tested positive for the virus for the second straight week. Six people at the facility died from virus complications.
