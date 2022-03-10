CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will submit applications for the Maryland Leads grant.
According to the Maryland State Department of Education, the new grant is designed to support local education agencies to use federal funds and overcome learning loss that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant also aims to accelerate student learning to narrow opportunity and achievement gaps, and provide more targeted support for historically underserved students and their communities.
“Maryland Leads also supports LEAs in addressing short and long-term challenges related to the current labor shortage and attends to the longstanding need to establish and strengthen teacher pipelines and development,” the MSDE website states.
“We are also looking at doing a proposal for Grow Your Own Staff,” ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Green-Kalbaugh said while presenting the grant information to the local Board of Education.
According to MSDE's grant information guide, the Grow Your Own Staff program will assist LEAs with the development and implementation of strategic staffing plans "to grow their own students, staff and community members into teachers and other professional support positions."
“We are going to develop a program for high school students to pursue careers in teacher education with a focus on building a pipeline for hard-to-fill areas such as math, (English Language Arts), science, and special education,” Green-Kalbaugh said.
Grant submissions are due April 7 and awards will be announced this spring.
In other ACPS news, the BOE recently approved a communication policy regarding how the board and its individual members communicate with the public and employees.
According to the policy, the board president will speak on behalf of the board.
Additionally, board members that are interested in visiting schools, classrooms or offices must make arrangements for visitations with the superintendent and/or school principal, the policy states.
