GRANTSVILLE — For the first time in 41 years, due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grantsville Lions Club has decided to cancel the upcoming 43rd annual Grantsville Days celebration, which was set to take place June 26-28.
The club has also canceled the cash drawing that was set for May 23.
“First time in 41 years we’ve had to do it,” said Duane Stein II, Lions Club member and co-chair of Grantsville Days. “With all the uncertainty, with some states open and some states closed, we just had to make a call on it.”
Vendors from all over the northeastern United States, including hard-hit areas like New York and New Jersey, were scheduled to attend the event.
“It’s simply a matter of public health,” said Tom Vose, president of the Grantsville Lions Club. “It was a hard decision to make.”
Stein said he reached out to sponsors of Grantsville Days and that they said to keep the money for next year or use it for a good cause.
In honoring their donors’ wishes, the club made a donation of $3,200 to the House of Hope food bank and will be buying a banner to be hung up in town to congratulate graduating high school seniors from the Grantsville area.
The club plans to use some of the money for next year’s celebration.
