OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center will open a new COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 69 Wolf Acres Drive in Oakland for people throughout the region who may have been exposed to the virus or who are showing symptoms.
The site will be managed by the hospital and staffed by recently deployed members of the Maryland National Guard as per Gov. Larry Hogan’s Jan. 4. 30-day state of emergency due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
Under the new orders, Hogan mobilized 1,000 MNG members to help state and local health officials.
“GRMC has been allocated assistance to operate the new testing site, which will expand the community’s access to testing and help alleviate some of the strain the hospital and its emergency room have experienced over the past several weeks,” hospital officials said via press release Friday.
People with a physician’s order for testing should continue to come to the hospital lab for their test.
Folks that don’t have a doctor’s order but think they might have been exposed to COVID-19, or are having symptoms, should use the drive-through clinic.
“Patients using the drive-through clinic are asked to stay in their vehicle and wait for those performing the test to come to them,” the release stated.
Maryland has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant and the number of people hospitalized in the state has more than tripled in the past month.
“Anyone who has been exposed to the virus, or is experiencing symptoms, should get tested,” Kendra Thayer, the hospital’s chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, said via the release. “Early detection is an important step to help slow the spread in our community. If you are positive for the virus and your symptoms are mild, or if you are not experiencing any symptoms, you should isolate at home unless you need to seek medical attention.”
Starting Jan. 20, the drive-through testing site will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
Allegany County COVID-19 testing, vaccinations
The free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave., will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Testing will resume 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The fairgrounds will hold a Moderna booster clinic for ages 18 and older by appointment only.
Register online:
• For Jan 19 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at http://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6091129297
• For Jan. 26 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6012927169
First and second doses of Moderna for ages 18 and older; first, second and booster doses of Pfizer for ages 12 and older are available on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ACHD, 12501 Willowbrook Road, will offer a Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 by appointment only.
Register online:
• For Jan. 26 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/7251910065
For help to register, county residents can call 240-650-3999.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
Students, staff positive for COVID-19
From Jan. 7 to 13 at Allegany County Public Schools, 41 staff members and 231 students were reportedly positive for COVID-19.
“ACPS had 15 staff members quarantined as a close contact,” the school system said via press release Friday and added that 264 students were required to quarantine due to “close contacts to a positive person” whether at home, in the community, or at school.
Mountain Ridge, Allegany and Fort Hill high schools; and Westernport and Cash Valley elementary schools each “met the definition of a cohort outbreak,” the release stated.
State and local COVID-19 cases
As of Thursday, there were 210 new COVID-19 cases in Allegany County, which brought the cumulative total to 13,817, and an additional death that raised the number of county lives lost to the virus to 304.
The Maryland Department of Health Friday reported 9.986 new COVID-19 cases, 69 additional deaths and 65 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 24.77% statewide, 26.5% in Allegany County, 20.33% in Garrett County and 29.24% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 191.53 statewide, 238.21 in Allegany County, 142.12 in Garrett County, and 193.77 in Washington County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.