CUMBERLAND — Groups from 20 counties across Maryland on Friday asked Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon to use “more aggressive tactics” and push local education boards to send children back to school five days a week this spring.
The Coalition Of Maryland Parents and Students, which represents 22,000 families and 800,000 students across the state and includes the local Parents for Reopening Allegany County Schools group, said it sent a letter to state officials that says “full return is the only way to halt learning loss, improve student mental health, and bring back a sense of normalcy that our children richly deserve.”
Maryland counties that returned students to classrooms “have reported great success, with seamless and safe reintegration, teachers beaming with pride and elated children who report a huge improvement in learning and morale,” the COMPS letter states. “However, far too many counties are phasing-in at a snail’s pace, dramatically inhibiting the days students will have in the classroom before summer break. In addition, barring guidance from the state, many school districts remain wedded to a hybrid format of learning, reducing those minimal in-person opportunities 50% further.”
The letter also states that “slavish adherence to six-foot distancing in most counties has precluded the rest of Maryland’s students from fully returning to school. Superintendents in several of these districts including Montgomery, Allegany, Cecil, Frederick, and Worcester have publicly expressed a willingness to use a three-foot rule in schools, but would only do so with explicit, written guidance from the state.”
Hogan’s office as of Friday evening had not responded to a Cumberland Times-News request for response to the COMPS letter.
State, local cases
At a press conference in Annapolis Thursday, Hogan said he agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, that some states are moving too quickly with reopening plans.
“We’re just not one of them,” Hogan said of Maryland.
The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths and 18 more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The statewide daily positive case rate was 4.16%, with Allegany County at 1.78%, Garrett County at 3.7% and Washington County at 6.45%.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 15.17 statewide, with Allegany County at 4.87, Garrett County at 10.34 and Washington County at 20.71.
CDC updates distancing
Also on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced its school social distancing recommendations, and removed suggestions for plastic shields or other barriers between desks.
“In elementary schools, students should be at least 3 feet apart,” the CDC stated. “In middle schools and high schools, students should be at least 3 feet apart in areas of low, moderate, or substantial community transmission. In areas of high community transmission, middle and high school students should be 6 feet apart if cohorting is not possible.”
The CDC said 6 feet of distance should still be maintained in common areas, such as school lobbies, and when masks can’t be worn, such as when eating.
Students should continue to be spaced 6 feet apart in situations where there are a lot of people talking, cheering or singing, all of which can spread droplets containing the coronavirus. That includes chorus practice, assemblies and sports events.
The CDC also said teachers and other adults should stay 6 feet from one another and from students.
‘More reasonable’ conditions
Allegany County Education Association President Kim Sloane on Friday issued a statement that asked local residents to email the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education and superintendent and request “more reasonable learning and working conditions” for students and educators.
“(School officials) should return all students to full days of in-person instruction who want to return, and designate dedicated virtual only classrooms for those who cannot return due to health issues, as there are those educators willing and available,” she said. “This is the only way our students will get the instruction in an equitable manner.”
The ACPS education board recently voted 3-2 to transition students from half to full instruction days with a hybrid, alternating-day schedule beginning Monday.
At that time, BOE President Crystal Bender, Vice President Robert Farrell and member David Bohn were in favor of ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank’s recommendation for the split schedule.
Board members Tammy Fraley and Deb Frank opposed the move, and said they wanted students to return to school for full days.
The school board is set to meet at 1 p.m. Monday and anticipates closing the session to discuss matters privately with legal counsel.
At that time, the CDC’s latest announcement will likely be added to the board’s executive session agenda for discussion, ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said via email Friday.
‘Ensuring adequate ventilation’
The CDC’s recent update also clarified that ventilation is a component of strategies to clean and maintain healthy facilities.
“Improve ventilation to the extent possible to increase circulation of outdoor air, increase the delivery of clean air, and dilute potential contaminants,” the update states and added that ways to make that happen include using exhaust fans in restrooms and kitchens, and opening windows in buses and other transportation if doing so does not pose a safety risk.
“Even just cracking windows open a few inches improves air circulation,” the CDC stated.
Dr. Judy Stone is an infectious disease specialist who spent 25 years in solo practice in Cumberland and is a Forbes.com senior contributor for health care issues.
“Ensuring adequate ventilation is not being emphasized enough and is critical to safely reopening schools,” she said via email Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.