CUMBERLAND — A COVID-19 triage tent will once again be installed in the parking lot immediately outside the emergency department at UPMC Western Maryland.
The tent will be fully operational Thursday, and used to prevent potential overcrowding and address members of the public that go to the hospital believing they have the novel coronavirus, hospital officials said Wednesday.
UPMC Western Maryland previously deployed a COVID-19 tent on March 13 and removed it May 12.
"As expected, there are growing numbers of people with COVID-19 in the communities UPMC serves throughout Western Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York," the hospital system stated. "Across the UPMC system, COVID-19 cases occupy less than 5% of our hospital beds. We remain fully able to care for all patients, with or without COVID-19. Our hospitals — urban, suburban and rural — are well staffed, have excellent personal protective equipment plans and supplies, and have the resources to serve the health care needs of our communities."
UPMC facilities are safe, and staff well-equipped to properly care for patients with COVID-19, hospital officials said.
"All UPMC hospitals, facilities and providers have the support of a world class academic medical center, using a wealth of knowledge and guidance on best practices," hospital officials stated. "Should the need arise, we can share resources, transfer patients or mobilize staff between facilities. With the increase in cases in the communities we serve, it remains important for everyone to follow the guidance of our public health experts. This includes wearing a mask, following physical distancing recommendations, staying home when ill and washing hands frequently."
Due to the triage tent deployment, traffic patterns near the emergency department will be adjusted and spaces have been allocated to allow for additional parking.
Hospital officials advise people to be cautious when driving in the area.
Designated COVID-19 unit prepared at UPMC Western Maryland
"At UPMC Western Maryland, we have one designated COVID-19 unit that is currently operational to meet our community’s health care needs," Nancy Adams, UPMC Western Maryland senior vice president and chief operating officer, said via email Wednesday.
"Because UPMC hospitals operate together as part of a system, it is not helpful to report individual hospital totals," she said. "What I can tell you is there are currently 81 inpatients in the UPMC hospitals that serve the Altoona, Pa. and Western Maryland region."
Allegany County has state's highest seven-day case rate
The World Health Organization in May advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
The latest COVID-19 daily case positivity rate from the Maryland Department of Health lists six jurisdictions above 5% including Allegany 5.59%, Garrett 5.8%, Dorchester 6.08%, Prince George's 5.24%, Queen Anne's 5.2%, and Somerset 6.59%.
Across the state Wednesday, there were 1,000 new cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Garrett County Health Department reported 18 new cases of the disease, bringing the current county total positive tests to 194.
The latest COVID-19 cases include: a female age 10-19 years old, two males in their 20s, a male and a female in their 30s, one female in her 40s, four males and two females in their 50s, a male and a female in their 60s, a male and a female in their 70s, and two females in their 80s.
Currently, 35 people are in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.
On Wednesday, Garrett's seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was 10.8, compared to the state rate of 14.2, according to GCHD.
Allegany County's seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was 37.53, which was the most recent available data and highest in the state Tuesday, according to the MDH website.
School system plans to phase-in sixth-grade students
Allegany County Public Schools is working with ACHD daily to review health metrics, ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said via email Wednesday.
The school system plans to phase-in sixth-grade students on Nov. 16.
"But that too will be evaluated closer to that time to make a final decision," Cross said. "As of right now, we are not bringing any more groups back before then."
ACPS is in the initial stages of planning the secondary transition, she said.
"It will be a careful and deliberate process as we phase in the middle school grades, beginning with Grade 6," Cross said. "Hybrid learning structures are subject to change based on health metrics and guidance provided by (ACHD).
Meanwhile, Braddock Middle School, which stopped serving breakfast and lunch Monday, resumed meal distribution Wednesday.
Cross said she could not comment on whether the temporary food service disruption was related to COVID-19.
