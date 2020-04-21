AUGUSTA, W.Va. — A seventh person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hampshire County.
The Hampshire County Health Department didn't release any more identifying information about the patient, citing their privacy.
One person in the county has died from the disease so far, a 69-year-old man whose death was reported Sunday.
So far, 83 tests have returned negative results, according to the county's most recent numbers. One test is still outstanding. Two people have recovered from the disease.
Statewide as of Tuesday morning, 914 people have tested positive for the virus, 21,849 tested negative and 26 people have died.
