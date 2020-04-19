ROMNEY, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man has died from complications of COVID-19.
In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, the Hampshire County Health Department said the victim was 69 years old.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” read the post.
Health officials said the man was one of six people in the county previously confirmed to have the virus, and all his contacts continue to be monitored.
According to statistics on the health department’s website Sunday afternoon, 75 negative tests have been conducted and nine results were pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.