ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire County schools will be on remote instruction this week after an employee of the county transportation department tested positive for COVID-19 and others were required to quarantine.
Superintendent Jeffrey Pancione said in a Sunday statement posted to Facebook the decision was difficult “because we want our students in school.”
“However, we are unable to cover all our bus routes due to the lack of available substitutes,” he said.
Mineral County
Three schools in the Frankfort district will reopen Monday, but Wiley Ford Primary and Frankfort High School will remain closed, according to Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft.
In a message posted to social media Sunday, Ravenscroft said Wiley Ford would stay closed because a high percentage of employees were quarantined because of the coronavirus.
And, late Sunday, Ravenscroft said an employee at Frankfort High tested positive for the virus, prompting that school’s Monday closure to allow for contract tracing.
Schools within the district — which also include Frankfort Middle, Fort Ashby Primary and Frankfort Intermediate — were closed Thursday and Friday to allow for contract tracing following several reported COVID cases.
Mineral County had at least 250 cases of the coronavirus Sunday, 37 of which were active, according to the county health department.
The school district was listed as “yellow” on the COVID-19 school alert map released Saturday evening by the Department of Education. The color-coded map shows the spread of the coronavirus in counties and determines whether in-person public school classes and athletic competitions can be held.
“Yellow” means increased transmission, and requires students in grades 3-5 to wear face coverings on buses and while in congregant settings. Those in grades 6 and above are required to wear masks at all times.
On the state’s daily map, however, which is posted for public awareness about coronavirus spread, Mineral County was “orange” on Sunday.
That’s a step higher than yellow and means heightened community transmission is occurring. The county has a positivity rate above 5%.
Ravenscroft addressed the maps in a separate social media message.
“Please do not let the yellow color ... override what we know about current conditions,” he said. “Please follow health guidelines. We really want to keep our kids in school and need your help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.