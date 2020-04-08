ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Health Department and Hampshire County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the third positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health department said in a news release the case involves a family member of a previous positive patient. "Due to privacy, additional information regarding the person, area of residence and travel history will not be disclosed," officials said.
Investigation of the person’s previous contacts is currently underway and those in contact with the victim who are at exposure risk will be notified by the health department.
West Virginia had at least 483 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources — 70 more cases than were reported Tuesday.
Locally, Mineral County had three cases, Hardy had two, Preston, six and Morgan, four.
