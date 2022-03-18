CUMBERLAND — Allegany County’s COVID-19 case rate dropped below the state average for the first time in more than two months.
The Allegany County Health Department on Friday reported the rate was “the lowest it has been in eight months.”
As of Thursday, the county’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 4.46, and the state average was 5.
“This is the lowest the county’s case rate has been since July 2021 when the reported case rate was 4.06 per 100,000,” ACHD said via press release Friday.
ACHD reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the county, which raises the cumulative total to 17,072.
Five more people died from the virus, which brought the cumulative total to 355, ACHD said.
Roughly 55% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department said and added it will update local virus statistics April 1.
As result of improving markers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Allegany and Garrett counties to the “low” COVID-19 community level, which puts the jurisdictions “in line with the rest of the state,” ACHD said.
CDC COVID-19 community levels measure the impact of the virus on health and health care systems.
Rankings are determined by a combination of metrics, including new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions, and the percent of hospital beds occupied by patients with the virus.
“At this time, no Maryland jurisdictions are classified at the medium or high COVID community levels,” ACHD said.
The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported 430 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths and 14 fewer hospitalizations.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 1.47% statewide, 1.04% in Allegany County, 9.34% in Garrett County, which was by far the highest rate in Maryland, and 2.7% in Washington County.
Garrett County also had the state’s highest seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people at 19.69, and Washington County was at 4.73.
Vaccinations and testing
ACHD offers free COVID-19 vaccinations for people ages 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. in Cumberland.
No appointment is needed for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and oldermand first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
Appointments are recommended for the Moderna booster vaccine and individuals may schedule an appointment at health.maryland.gov/allegany by clicking the preferred clinic date.
For help to register for an appointment, county residents may call 240-650-3999.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is offered at the Allegany County Fairgrounds 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Local school cases
Allegany County Public Schools on Friday reported that from March 11-17, no schools "met the definition of a school wide or cohort outbreak of COVID-19."
Six students in the school system reported as positive for COVID-19 during that time.
"ACPS had no staff members quarantined as a close contact, and five students were reported as a close contact to a positive person and required to quarantine," the school system reported.
