CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department is changing how its COVID-19 testing is conducted at the county fairgrounds.
Beginning Friday, the operation will change to a drive-up format, health officials said Wednesday, and patients will pull into a designated parking space at the multipurpose building and a nurse will come to the vehicle to conduct the test.
Testing hours will continue to be Mondays from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held Saturday in the first floor conference room of the Fairfield Inn, 21 N. Wineow St. from 12:30-3 p.m. in conjunction with the Juneteenth celebration at Canal Place. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be administered to those 18 and older.
At least 26,328 Allegany County residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The county has reported 7,039 cases and 212 residents have died from the virus or its complications.
