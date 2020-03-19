CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The department provided the update Thursday morning on its Facebook page.
“We will continue to provide regular updates here, so be sure to follow us, and invite others to follow us, too,” read the post.
The news for Allegany County comes the morning after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death.
Hogan said the victim was a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.
There are at least 85 cases of the virus across the state, according to the website coronavirus.md.gov.
