CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department will offer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gymnasium of Allegany College of Maryland.
In order to obtain a booster shot, individuals must have received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine between January and March and fit one of the following classifications:
- Age 65 or older.
- Age 50–64 with underlying medical conditions.
- Age 18–49 with underlying medical conditions at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
- Age 18-64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation or location in an institutional setting.
Only those who were initially vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine can get the Pfizer booster.
Qualifying individuals can preregister for an appointment by visiting health.maryland.gov/allegany and clicking on the “Pfizer COVID Booster Registration” link on the right-hand side of the page. Those over age 65 and those without internet access can also attend the clinic on a walk-in basis, but preregistration is preferred for anyone able to do so. The booster may also be available from local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, pediatric offices or primary care providers if they carry the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
First and second dose vaccines are available at the Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday. Vaccinations are free and no appointment is needed. From 9 a.m.- noon, first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered. From 1 to 5:30 p.m., first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are offered for those age 12 and older. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are also available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, pediatric offices and some primary care providers.
As of Sept. 26, 44.4% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 64.1% of all Marylanders.
Drive-thru testing is offered at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Preregistration is available at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
Allegany County has recorded 8,811 COVID-19 cases and 232 deaths linked to the virus or its complications.
