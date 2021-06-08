virus clip art 2

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled two COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics:

• June 10, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building. The clinic will offer second doses of Moderna and the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

• June 15, 1-4 p.m., Community Room of the Willowbrook Office Complex, open to those ages 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.

