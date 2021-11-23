CUMBERLAND — “Get vaccinated” topped the Allegany County Health Department’s list of precautions local residents should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help keep themselves, as well as loved ones, safe this holiday season.
The Maryland Department of Health Tuesday reported 740 new COVID-19 cases, four additional hospitalizations and 16 more deaths across the state in the past 24 hours.
At 19.85%, Garrett County’s case rate was more than five times higher than the statewide daily COVID-19 case rate of 3.75%. Allegany County was at 8.39% and Washington County at 10.14%.
Maryland’s three westernmost counties topped the state’s seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people with Garrett County at 66.47, Allegany County at 43.01 and Washington County at 40.01, compared to the statewide average of 15.47.
Garrett County also had the state’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate, and Allegany and Washington counties had fewer shots in arms than most other Maryland jurisdictions.
“COVID cases in Allegany County are rising again,” ACHD officials said via press release and listed precautions people should take to improve the situation.
“COVID vaccines are available locally at pharmacies, urgent care clinics, health department clinics, and some primary care providers,” the release stated. “Adults should get a booster dose if they were vaccinated at least six months ago with Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months ago with Johnson & Johnson.”
The health department officials also recommended folks get tested for COVID-19 prior to gathering with others.
“Just to be sure you’re not exposing friends and family to COVID,” they said and added that people should maintain social distancing and wear a well-fitting mask “that covers your nose and mouth,” wash and sanitize hands frequently and “do not host or attend a holiday gathering if you are ill.”
‘Bottom 10’ list
Cumberland Healthcare Center, Sterling Care at Frostburg Village and Garrett County’s Dennett Road Manor and Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center this week were again on MDH’s “Bottom 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Per vaccination protocols in effect since Sept. 1, and reinforced on Nov. 4 by the federal government, all nursing facility staff are required to have their first or single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
A full list of the state’s nursing facilities and their vaccination data can be found on the Maryland Department of Aging’s Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard, which is updated weekly at aging.maryland.gov.
However, data is “self reported,” the online dashboard states.
Vaccinations and testing
The Allegany County Health Department will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
No appointment is needed to receive a first, second, or booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 years and older; or a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine for adults.
Appointments are required for Moderna booster vaccines, and all appointments are filled for this week.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be no testing at the fairgrounds Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
