CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department says it’s closely monitoring all aspects of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, and is working with partners at the federal, state and local levels to actively prepare.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County or Western Maryland, according to a news release issued by the department Thursday afternoon. There are 12 cases in Maryland, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
“There are several things that individuals can do to protect themselves and those around them,” said Dr. Jennifer Corder, medical deputy health officer for Allegany and Garrett counties. “These are the same kinds of preventive measures you would take to prevent the flu and many other illnesses.”
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home from school or work if you are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched items in your home and workspace.
• Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• If you aren’t feeling well, do not visit others and risk exposing them to illness.
• Follow all public health guidance regarding visitation at nursing homes, senior living facilities and other locations with vulnerable populations.
• Reconsider attending events with large crowds, especially if you are elderly or have chronic medical conditions.
• Avoid nonessential travel to areas with COVID-19 spread.
While many individuals with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms, elderly individuals and persons with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at higher risk for serious complications.
Those with symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), should call their health care provider to inquire about testing. Calling ahead allows healthcare providers to plan for safe testing with minimal exposure to others.
