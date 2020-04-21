CUMBERLAND — Help is available locally for those attempting to receive the federal CARES Act $1,200 stimulus payments for single adults, $2,400 for married couples and $500 for children under 17 and who do not file tax forms or have internet access.
On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 27, April 29 and April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a volunteer will be available at Archway Station to assist individuals by phone to complete an IRS Non-Filers form and submit it.
A social worker will available by calling 301-777-1700, ext. 2135.
Individuals calling will need their Social Security number and other personal information. A confirmation will be sent to the email address that is set up for the form to be submitted. The free assistance is available by phone only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This form is only available online and those who use it must also set up an email account.
