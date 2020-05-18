Give us your thoughts on COVID-19, how it's affecting the nation’s economy and the presidential election for our upcoming Pulse of the Voters series.
Here's some of the questions we'll be asking:
• Do you believe the virus response has been overblown and stay-at-home orders and closing down the economy were unnecessary measures?
• Has the federal government adequately handled the pandemic? Or was it too slow and disorganized in responding?
• Is the partisan fight over when and how to reopen the country helping President Trump’s re-election?
• Do you believe the economic recovery will be fast as Trump predicts or take two or three years to get back to where we were before the coronavirus struck?
If you'd like to participate, contact reporter Brandon Glass at bglass@times-news.com, 304-639-2432
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.