ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday said the state will enter Stage 3 of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan.
Effective 5 p.m. Friday, all Maryland businesses will be permitted to open.
Movie theaters and live entertainment venues will be allowed to open at 50% capacity or up to 100 people at indoor venues, or 250 people at outdoor venues, both with appropriate health and safety guidelines in place.
More than 70% of the state's economy remained open throughout the COVID-19 crisis, "and we have had more than 98% of our economy open since we completed all Stage 2 re-openings 74 days ago," Hogan said.
Retail stores as well as churches and houses of worship will be able to increase capacity from 50% to 75 %.
As the state moves into Stage 3, individual counties can be more restrictive regarding timing of re-openings in their jurisdictions, he said.
"I want to remind the people of Maryland that moving into stage three does not mean that this crisis is behind us, and remind them that we must remain vigilant so that we can keep Maryland open for business," Hogan said.
