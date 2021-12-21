Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a news conference, Oct. 25, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland’s governor says he's tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment. Gov. Hogan tweeted Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that he received a positive rapid test as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, says he's been vaccinated and has had a booster. Hogan urged people to get vaccinated or get booster shots as soon as possible as the virus's omicron variant becomes dominant.