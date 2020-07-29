ANNAPOLIS — Effective Friday, the statewide order that requires people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be expanded.
In addition to retail and food service establishments, the new order will require masks to be worn in public spaces of all businesses across the state, as well as outdoor public areas where physical distancing is not possible.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday said the order "is fact-based, apolitical, and solidly grounded in science."
Hogan also announced that Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Frances Phillips will retire, and be replaced by Dr. Jinlene Chan.
